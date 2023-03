The quintessential medieval moated castle, Burg Vischering is Westphalia’s oldest (1271), and the kind that conjures romantic images of knights and damsels. Surrounded by a system of ramparts and ditches, the complex consists of an outer castle and the main castle, now a museum.

Burg Vischering is 30km southwest of Münster. Getting there by public transport from the city centre takes about two hours, including a change of trains and a 2.3km walk.