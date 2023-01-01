The two massive towers of Münster’s cathedral match the proportions of this 110m-long structure and the vast square it overlooks. It’s a three-nave construction built in the 13th century, when Gothic architecture began overtaking the Romanesque style in popularity. Enter from Domplatz via the porch (called the ‘Paradise’), richly festooned with sculptures of the apostles. Inside, pay your respects to the statue of St Christopher, the patron saint of travellers.

Make your way to the southern ambulatory with its astronomical clock. This marvel of 16th-century ingenuity indicates the time, the position of the sun, the movement of the planets, and the calendar. Crowds gather daily at noon (12.30pm Sunday) when the carillon starts up.

The Dom reopened in 2013 after a massive renovation that included a new roof among other improvements (work was delayed after the first new roof's copper was found to have the wrong shade of green). Archaeological excavations at the same time found parts of previous cathedrals on the site, pre-dating the current structure. Note how the aggressively restored golden-hued stones on the west facade glow at sunset.