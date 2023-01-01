Westphalian writer Annette von Droste-Hülshoff penned some of her finest work at the petite Haus Rüschhaus, where she lived for 20 years from 1826. Her living room and the study, which she called her 'snail shell', remains practically in its original state.

The building was once the private summer retreat of star architect Johann Conrad Schlaun, who magically morphed a farmhouse into a baroque mini-mansion backed by a formal garden. It’s in the suburb of Nienberge, about 5km northeast of Burg Hülshoff. From Münster’s Hauptbahnhof take bus 5 to Schonebeck and walk for 1km.