Burg Hülshoff & Droste Museum

In Havixbeck, about 10km west of Münster, Burg Hülshoff is a red-brick Renaissance chateau and the birthplace of one of Germany’s pre-eminent women of letters, Annette von Droste-Hülshoff (1797–1848). The Droste Museum on the ground floor provides glimpses into the lifestyle of the provincial aristocracy in the early 19th century. The castle is embedded in a lovely – partly groomed, partly romantic – park.

There is no direct bus to the castle. To get here, take RegioBus R64 from Münster to Hülshoffstrasse from where its a 2km walk.