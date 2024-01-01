Stadtmuseum

This sometimes engaging chronicle of 1200 years of Münster milestones includes a room on the Anabaptist rebellion where you can see the once-red-hot tongs used to torture Jan van Leyden and his unlucky colleagues before their execution. Another highlight is the collection of town models showing how the city grew and changed from the 16th century onward.
Münster
