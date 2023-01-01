LWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur

After a harmonious fusion of the 1908 neo-Renaissance original with an airy postmodern wing, Münster's main museum for art and culture now has the proper digs to match its prized collection of works from the Middle Ages to our times. The undisputed highlight is the collection of boldly pigmented German expressionist paintings, most notably by August Macke, but also by such colleagues as Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Franz Marc.

The paintings are often meaningfully juxtaposed with sculpture, furniture, coins, crafts, maps and other items that illustrate the cultural history of Westphalia.