One of Münster’s finest churches, the late-Gothic St Lambertikirche was built in 1450. It's filled with wonderful treasures but the most fascinating attraction is the three wrought-iron cages dangling from the openwork spire. They once displayed the corpses of Anabaptist ringleader Jan van Leyden and two of his cohorts who were executed in 1535 after their failed attempt to establish an Anabaptist kingdom.

Before their execution, the trio was publicly tortured with red-hot tongs.