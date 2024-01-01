Dinosaurs and the universe are the stars at this large state-run nature museum, which also has a popular planetarium (programs in German only).
LWL-Museum für Naturkunde
Münster
29.51 MILES
Osnabrück-born Jewish painter Felix Nussbaum (1904–44), who emigrated to Belgium and was murdered at Auschwitz, hauntingly documented life, exile,…
LWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur
1.67 MILES
After a harmonious fusion of the 1908 neo-Renaissance original with an airy postmodern wing, Münster's main museum for art and culture now has the proper…
13.55 MILES
The quintessential medieval moated castle, Burg Vischering is Westphalia’s oldest (1271), and the kind that conjures romantic images of knights and…
1.74 MILES
The two massive towers of Münster’s cathedral match the proportions of this 110m-long structure and the vast square it overlooks. It’s a three-nave…
1.85 MILES
One of Münster’s finest churches, the late-Gothic St Lambertikirche was built in 1450. It's filled with wonderful treasures but the most fascinating…
29.68 MILES
It was on the Rathaus steps that the Peace of Westphalia was proclaimed on 25 October 1648, ending the Thirty Years' War. The preceding peace negotiations…
29.8 MILES
The unbalanced towers are just one of the idiosyncratic architectural features that make Osnabrück's cathedral an intriguing place. Parts date to 1100,…
1.66 MILES
A treat for fans of Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's seminal artists, in this 18th-century neoclassical mansion whose changing exhibits are drawn…
0.29 MILES
A fun open-air museum where you can stroll among historical Westphalian buildings, including a mill and bakery.
1.35 MILES
The 1773 Schloss is the former residence of prince-bishops and now the main university building. It was blueprinted by baroque architect Johann Conrad…
1.68 MILES
The Überwasserkirche (officially known as Liebfrauenkirche) is a 14th-century Gothic hall church with handsome stained-glass windows in the apse. The…
1.8 MILES
Dominating Prinzipalmarkt, Münster's city hall played a key role in ending the calamitous Thirty Years' War when an important sub-treaty of the Peace of…
1.82 MILES
This beautifully porticoed Renaissance building was built to the left of the Rathaus in 1615 and originally used as a storage area for wine. Today it…