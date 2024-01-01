LWL-Museum für Naturkunde

Münster

LoginSave

Dinosaurs and the universe are the stars at this large state-run nature museum, which also has a popular planetarium (programs in German only).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Felix Nussbaum Haus

    Felix Nussbaum Haus

    29.51 MILES

    Osnabrück-born Jewish painter Felix Nussbaum (1904–44), who emigrated to Belgium and was murdered at Auschwitz, hauntingly documented life, exile,…

  • LWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur

    LWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur

    1.67 MILES

    After a harmonious fusion of the 1908 neo-Renaissance original with an airy postmodern wing, Münster's main museum for art and culture now has the proper…

  • Burg Vischering

    Burg Vischering

    13.55 MILES

    The quintessential medieval moated castle, Burg Vischering is Westphalia’s oldest (1271), and the kind that conjures romantic images of knights and…

  • St-Paulus-Dom

    St-Paulus-Dom

    1.74 MILES

    The two massive towers of Münster’s cathedral match the proportions of this 110m-long structure and the vast square it overlooks. It’s a three-nave…

  • St Lambertikirche

    St Lambertikirche

    1.85 MILES

    One of Münster’s finest churches, the late-Gothic St Lambertikirche was built in 1450. It's filled with wonderful treasures but the most fascinating…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    29.68 MILES

    It was on the Rathaus steps that the Peace of Westphalia was proclaimed on 25 October 1648, ending the Thirty Years' War. The preceding peace negotiations…

  • Dom St Peter

    Dom St Peter

    29.8 MILES

    The unbalanced towers are just one of the idiosyncratic architectural features that make Osnabrück's cathedral an intriguing place. Parts date to 1100,…

  • Kunstmuseum Picasso

    Kunstmuseum Picasso

    1.66 MILES

    A treat for fans of Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's seminal artists, in this 18th-century neoclassical mansion whose changing exhibits are drawn…

View more attractions

Nearby Münster attractions

1. Mühlenhof-Freilichtmuseum

0.29 MILES

A fun open-air museum where you can stroll among historical Westphalian buildings, including a mill and bakery.

2. Schloss

1.35 MILES

The 1773 Schloss is the former residence of prince-bishops and now the main university building. It was blueprinted by baroque architect Johann Conrad…

3. Kunstmuseum Picasso

1.66 MILES

A treat for fans of Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's seminal artists, in this 18th-century neoclassical mansion whose changing exhibits are drawn…

4. LWL-Museum für Kunst und Kultur

1.67 MILES

After a harmonious fusion of the 1908 neo-Renaissance original with an airy postmodern wing, Münster's main museum for art and culture now has the proper…

5. Überwasserkirche

1.68 MILES

The Überwasserkirche (officially known as Liebfrauenkirche) is a 14th-century Gothic hall church with handsome stained-glass windows in the apse. The…

6. St-Paulus-Dom

1.74 MILES

The two massive towers of Münster’s cathedral match the proportions of this 110m-long structure and the vast square it overlooks. It’s a three-nave…

7. Historisches Rathaus & Friedenssaal

1.8 MILES

Dominating Prinzipalmarkt, Münster's city hall played a key role in ending the calamitous Thirty Years' War when an important sub-treaty of the Peace of…

8. Stadtweinhaus

1.82 MILES

This beautifully porticoed Renaissance building was built to the left of the Rathaus in 1615 and originally used as a storage area for wine. Today it…