Outside the Dom, an incongruously modernist structure by Gottfried Böhm stands atop vestiges of a medieval bishop's palace and shelters prized church treasures from the 11th to the 20th centuries. Head to the vaulted basement to ogle the most precious pieces, including the gilded Liborius shrine and a portable altar crafted by master goldsmith Rogerus von Helmarshausen.

Upstairs, a key piece is the Imad Madonna, an exquisite 11th-century linden-wood statue.