You don’t have to be a techie to enjoy this museum, a high-tech romp through 5000 years of information technology from cuneiform to cyberspace. Established by the local founder of Nixdorf computers (since swallowed by bigger corporations), it displays all manner of once-high-tech gadgets from the predigital age; most memorable is the replica of Eniac, a room-sized vacuum-tube computer developed for the US Army in the 1940s.

It's about 3km north of the main train station.