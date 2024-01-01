Marienplatz

Rathausplatz blends into Marienplatz with its delicate Mariensäule (St Mary’s Column) and Heising’sche Haus, an elaborate 17th-century patrician mansion that shares a wall with the tourist office. A modern addition is the Marienpassage with its central atrium.

Nearby Ostwestfalen attractions

1. Rathaus

0.09 MILES

Paderborn’s proud Rathaus (1616) with ornate gables, oriels and other decorative touches, is typical of the Weser Renaissance architectural style.

2. Marktkirche

0.11 MILES

One of the finest baroque buildings in Paderborn, the Marktkirche was founded by Jesuits and consecrated in 1692. Inside this galleried basilica, your…

3. Abdinghofkirche

0.12 MILES

The Abdinghofkirche is easily recognised by its twin towers. The foundation stone was laid in the 11th century as part of a Benedictine monastery in…

4. Erzbischöfliches Diözesanmuseum

0.17 MILES

Outside the Dom, an incongruously modernist structure by Gottfried Böhm stands atop vestiges of a medieval bishop's palace and shelters prized church…

5. Carolingian Kaiserpfalz

0.21 MILES

Remnants of the foundation of Charlemagne's palace, built in the late 8th century, have been unearthed north of the Dom.

6. Dom

0.21 MILES

Enter Paderborn’s massive (104m long!) Gothic Dom through the southern portal (called ‘Paradise’) adorned with delicate carved figures. Inside, turn your…

7. Bartholomäuskapelle

0.21 MILES

Paderborn's most important house of worship is also its smallest. The twee Bartholomäuskapelle was consecrated in 1017 and is considered the oldest hall…

8. Museum in der Kaiserpfalz

0.22 MILES

In the 1960s, archaeologists stumbled upon remnants of the Carolingian palace where Charlemagne met with Pope Leo III, as well as the much better…