St Maria zur Höhe is a squat 13th-century hall church that's less architecturally refined than others in town. Its sombreness is brightened by beautiful ceiling frescoes, an altar ascribed to the Westphalian painter known as the Master of Liesborn, and the Scheibenkreuz, a huge wooden cross on a circular board more typically found in Scandinavian churches; it’s the only such cross in Germany.

Look for the light switch on your left as you enter to shed some light on the matter.