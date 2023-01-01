Museum in der Kaiserpfalz

In the 1960s, archaeologists stumbled upon remnants of the Carolingian palace where Charlemagne met with Pope Leo III, as well as the much better preserved foundations of the 11th-century palace of Heinrich II. The latter has been reconstructed as faithfully as possible and now showcases excavated items from both residences, from weapons and jewellery to vessels and tools. Other galleries provide insights into daily life in the Middle Ages and highlight various phases in the city's history.