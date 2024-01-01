Remnants of the foundation of Charlemagne's palace, built in the late 8th century, have been unearthed north of the Dom.
Carolingian Kaiserpfalz
Ostwestfalen
29.53 MILES
Close to the train station, this exquisite late-Gothic church is easily recognised by its neo-Gothic twin spires, which are undergoing restoration. One is…
In the 1960s, archaeologists stumbled upon remnants of the Carolingian palace where Charlemagne met with Pope Leo III, as well as the much better…
0.05 MILES
Enter Paderborn’s massive (104m long!) Gothic Dom through the southern portal (called ‘Paradise’) adorned with delicate carved figures. Inside, turn your…
Erzbischöfliches Diözesanmuseum
0.06 MILES
Outside the Dom, an incongruously modernist structure by Gottfried Böhm stands atop vestiges of a medieval bishop's palace and shelters prized church…
2.57 MILES
Schloss Neuhaus, a moated palace with an expansive park, once served as the residence of the Paderborn prince-bishops. A new museum inside the palace…
29.47 MILES
St Maria zur Höhe is a squat 13th-century hall church that's less architecturally refined than others in town. Its sombreness is brightened by beautiful…
1.17 MILES
You don’t have to be a techie to enjoy this museum, a high-tech romp through 5000 years of information technology from cuneiform to cyberspace…
29.65 MILES
Ponder the balance and beauty of the soaring and dignified tower of St Patrokli, a three-nave 10th-century Romanesque structure partly adorned with…
Nearby Ostwestfalen attractions
0.01 MILES
Paderborn's most important house of worship is also its smallest. The twee Bartholomäuskapelle was consecrated in 1017 and is considered the oldest hall…
0.05 MILES
4. Erzbischöfliches Diözesanmuseum
0.06 MILES
0.11 MILES
The Abdinghofkirche is easily recognised by its twin towers. The foundation stone was laid in the 11th century as part of a Benedictine monastery in…
0.16 MILES
Paderborn’s proud Rathaus (1616) with ornate gables, oriels and other decorative touches, is typical of the Weser Renaissance architectural style.
0.21 MILES
Rathausplatz blends into Marienplatz with its delicate Mariensäule (St Mary’s Column) and Heising’sche Haus, an elaborate 17th-century patrician mansion…
0.22 MILES
One of the finest baroque buildings in Paderborn, the Marktkirche was founded by Jesuits and consecrated in 1692. Inside this galleried basilica, your…