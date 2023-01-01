Schloss Neuhaus, a moated palace with an expansive park, once served as the residence of the Paderborn prince-bishops. A new museum inside the palace illustrates their fanciful lifestyle through a series of period rooms, while additional exhibits in the stables train the spotlight on glass and ceramics, natural history, and 20th-century art. A potpourri of events takes place year-round.

If you have time, the nicest approach is on foot by following the river for about 4km northwest of the Paderquellgebiet.