With its Rapunzel towers and Romeo-and-Juliet balcony, neo-Gothic Schloss Moyland is an unexpected sight amid the dull expanses of the Lower Rhine flatlands. Although its history begins in the 14th century, the 'medieval' fairy-tale looks are actually a 19th-century creation. Today, the castle houses a private modern-art collection with a focus on works by Joseph Beuys. The labyrinthine interior is smothered in drawings, paintings and etchings.

For a breather, take a spin around the lovely park with its old trees, hortensias and wacky sculptures.

Schloss Moyland is about 20km northwest of Xanten. Take bus 44 from the train station (€5.90, 28 minutes). The Schloss is then a 10-minute walk from the bus stop.