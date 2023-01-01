Canadian War Cemetery

Some 2km north of the National Liberation Museum lies this peaceful, exemplary-tended cemetery of 2598 known and 20 unknown soldiers – predominantly Canadian, with a few British, Australian, Polish and Belgian too – who perished during WWII. The registry, safeguarded in a box to the right of the gated main entrance, provides a detailed account of the war in the Netherlands between 1939 and 1945, and also lists the complete names of all those buried here.

As tradition demands in the Netherlands, each grave is 'adopted' by a local family who tends to its flowers and ensures it stays trim.