On one of Nijmegen's main shopping streets, ride the escalator up to this unusual museum where visitors can experience what it is like (or as close as, at any rate) to be blind or partially sighted. English-language tours are held in absolute darkness and are themed: 'A Day in the Life of ..' or 'On Holiday with ..' (minimum age eight years). More daring is the one-hour tour through the city streets which, with the aid of virtual reality glasses simulating blindess, take you around town (minimum age 13 years). All tours require advance booking.