From Grote Markt duck beneath the ornate Gothic Kerkboog (1542; Church Arch) – originally with cattle grid and pit beneath to prevent pigs from the market place escaping into the churchyard – to uncover this iconic church. It was built between the 13th and 15th centuries, but heavily bombed during WWII. Subsequent reconstruction of its classic reformist interior saw no expense spared with the whitewash or chandeliers. A hike up the 183 steps in the tower rewards with a marvellous city panorama.