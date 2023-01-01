St Janskathedraal

One of the finest churches in the Netherlands, this cathedral took from 1336 to 1550 to complete. The interior has late-Gothic stained-glass windows, an organ case from the 17th century and a much-revered statue of the Madonna which, in May, is the focus of pilgrimages. Take the opportunity to climb the 73m tower, with its carillon and great views.

The exterior is festooned with restored carved figures: on pillars above the south nave, notice that one of a score of new angel statues wears jeans and holds a mobile phone. Added in 2010, the fun if somewhat controversial gimmic is that you can 'phone the angel' on a €0.80 per minute toll line to contribute to the cathedral's further restoration.