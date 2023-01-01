Grote Kerk

Finished in 1509, the ornate tower-spire of this soaring Gothic church is one of the Netherlands' most beautiful. At 97m it still forms the iconic focus of old Breda and can be climbed on Saturdays (plus summer Thursdays) as part of a guided tour (€5) that starts from inside the church at 1pm, no booking required.

For other tower-climbing dates consult www.gildebaronie.nl and look for torenbeklimming. The church interior is impressively huge though only fragments remain of once-impressive murals. Remarkably, however, iconoclasm largely spared the impressively carved Nassau family tombs which remain an attraction.