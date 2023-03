Built in 1610, this hefty watergate with low-slung octagonal bastion-towers was built to prevent a repeat of the 1590 Trojan Horse–style 'Turfschip' attack that had caught the Spanish occupiers napping. As with the rest of Breda Castle, it's inaccessible within a closed military zone but you can admire the view across the canal from Haven/Hoge Brug.