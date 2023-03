With mature trees and fountains playing in its central pond, this lovely park forms Breda's green heart and is packed with sunworshippers on summer afternoons.

Near the west entrance, the glass-walled pavilion ’t Thuis apes 1930s style with its scarlet-red terrace – a popular place for a sunny afternoon refresher. Within the canal that skirts the park's north side, the unexpected 'lighthouse' by Aldo Rossi is for art not function.