Ringed by grassy medieval rampart-banks, the charming citadel-village of Woudrichem became famed as the set for popular TV drama Dokter Tinus. Its small harbour is filled with old-world fishing boats, the relatively intact central square (Hoogstraat) is lined with 17th-century houses, and there are a couple of floating restaurants. An 'on call' mini-ferry (€1.40 each way) takes pedestrians across the creek from the yacht marina to Kasteel Loevesteen, a 14th-century moated castle that's also an upmarket B&B.

Cyclists can reach nearby Gorinchem using a different ferry, beside whose dock parks a fish-seller's van selling delicious, locally caught perch (baars) which they'll fry up to order.