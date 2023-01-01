Biesbosch National Park

One of the largest expanses of natural space left in the Netherlands, this national park preserves landscape and animal habitats on both banks of the Nieuwe Merwede River, east and south of Dordrecht. It is home to beavers (reintroduced to the Brabant area of the park in 1988) and voles, along with scores of birds. Three visitor centres, designated hiking routes and plenty of opportunities to explore by canoe make it a popular choice for those seeking outdoors adventure.