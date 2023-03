The massive tower of the 14th- to 15th-century Grote Kerk was originally meant to have reached much higher toward the heavens, but it took on a lean during its 150-year-plus construction. You can climb to the top – 275 steps – to enjoy excellent views of the town. Inside the church are a grand marble pulpit with carved wooden canopy, finely carved 16th-century choir stalls and a few stained-glass windows.