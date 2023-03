Stadion Feijenoord, known to Feyenoord supporters as De Kuip, is a huge football stadium south of the city centre that can hold over 51,000 fans. During the domestic season, a bi-weekly visit to the Kuip for a match is an almost holy pilgrimage for local devotees. Guided tours of the stadium and its small museum are available Wednesdays to Saturdays (from €9.50).