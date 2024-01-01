KPN Telecom Headquarters

Rotterdam

LoginSave

Designed by celebrated architect Renzo Piano and opened in 2000, the bizarre KPN Telecom headquarters building leans at a sharp angle, seemingly resting on a long pole. The six-degree lean is the same as the Leaning Tower of Pisa's – a suitably Italian reference by one of Italy's greatest architects.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Van Nelle Fabriek

    Van Nelle Fabriek

    2.6 MILES

    Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…

  • Mauritshuis Museum near Binnenhof Palace in Hague, Netherlands; Shutterstock ID 200624861; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Mauritshuis

    14.09 MILES

    Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…

  • The famous stained glass windows of Sint Janskerk ( saint John Church )of Gouda abound in political symbolism, reproducing figures and events of the time, and use biblical events to refer to the conflict between Spanish Catholics and Dutch Protestants that led to the Dutch Uprising of 1572.

    Sint Janskerk

    11.88 MILES

    Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…

  • The Museum Boijmans van Beuningen has a collection masterpieces of painting and statuary arts, Museumpark, Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, South-Holland, Nederland, the Netherlands, Europe

    Museum Boijmans van Beuningen

    0.84 MILES

    The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…

  • Escher in Het Paleis

    Escher in Het Paleis

    14.3 MILES

    Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…

  • Kinderdijk

    Kinderdijk

    6.45 MILES

    One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…

  • Huis Sonneveld

    Huis Sonneveld

    0.93 MILES

    When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…

  • Museum Rotterdam '40-'45 NU

    Museum Rotterdam '40-'45 NU

    1.33 MILES

    Good things often come in small packages, and so it is with this small but excellent museum sheltered under a bridge on the Coolhaven. An eight-minute…

View more attractions

Nearby Rotterdam attractions

1. De Rotterdam

0.06 MILES

Designed by OMA, whose star architect Rem Koolhaas is a Pritzker-winning local hero, this 'vertical city' with its three interconnected towers was…

2. Cruise Terminal

0.14 MILES

Much of the Holland-America Line infrastructure in Rotterdam was destroyed during the 1940s bombings, and replaced directly after the war. This terminal…

3. Nederlands Fotomuseum

0.16 MILES

This national institution has a collection of over five million photographic images, and its upstairs gallery highlights curated selections from this…

4. Maastoren

0.18 MILES

Commissioned as the Dutch headquarters of Deloitte, the 165m Maastoren was designed by Dam & Partners and was the tallest building in the Netherlands when…

5. Erasmusbrug

0.2 MILES

A symbol of the city, this graceful pylon bridge dubbed 'the Swan' was designed by architect Ben van Berkel and completed in 1996. It spans 802m across…

6. Wereldmuseum

0.39 MILES

Inside the 19th-century Royal Yacht Club building, this ethnographic museum celebrates multiculturalism. Mainly closed for renovation when we last visited…

7. Deliplein

0.42 MILES

Once home to the largest red-light district in Europe, Katendrecht is now one of Rotterdam’s culinary hotspots. The Deliplein is a small plaza right…

8. Verhalenhuis Kaap Belvédère

0.51 MILES

Rotterdam's City Stories Centre is dedicated to collecting, studying and exhibiting intangible heritage. Changing exhibitions and oral history…