Rotterdam's City Stories Centre is dedicated to collecting, studying and exhibiting intangible heritage. Changing exhibitions and oral history audiovisuals on the second and third floors of a 1894 building in Katendrecht recount the personal stories of individuals and communities within the contemporary city. There's a cafe on the ground floor.
Verhalenhuis Kaap Belvédère
Rotterdam
