Dordrechts Museum

Celebrating Dordrecht's artistic heritage, this fine-art museum has two floors filled with canvases depicting the landscape in this part of the Netherlands, as well as detailed portraits of local luminaries. The highlights are works by Aelbert Cuyp (1620–91) and Jan van Goyen (1596–1656). Van Goyen was one of the first Dutch painters to capture the interplay of light on landscapes – look for his View of Dordrecht – while Cuyp is known for his many works painted in and around the town.