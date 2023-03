Once the home of prominent lawyer and art collector Simon van Gijn (1836–1922), this house was built in 1729 but was extensively remodelled in van Gijn's time and has been preserved as it appeared when he and his wife Cornelia lived here, with oodles of knick-knacks, opulent furnishings, tapestries and ornate wallpaper. The Coffeelicious cafe in the rear garden is a lovely spot for a summer coffee or lunch.