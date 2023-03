Picture-postcard little Heusden features antique tile-roofed houses, post-mills, minibridge and lovely inner yacht-harbour all wrapped in a fortified river-moat still retaining triangular ravelins (island-bastions).

Its hotel and loveable B&Bs are often used by families heading for Efteling (16km southwest), but Heusden richly warrants a visit in its own right. Take bus 135 from Den Bosch (€3.40, 25 minutes) or better still stop here while cycling between Den Bosch and Woudrichem.