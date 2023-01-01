Kamp Vught National Monument

Around 6km southwest of Den Bosch, Kamp Vught was a WWII labour and transit camp operated by the Nazi SS. Some 31,000 captives passed through, including 12,000 Jews, almost all of whom were transported to death camps. A small section of the site is now a memorial museum with a reconstructed version of one of the barracks and a museum that documents the personal experiences of prisoners and SS commanders. It's right beside a far bigger, still-active high-security jail.

Tiny bus 207 (€2.60, 20 minutes) runs here hourly leaving Den Bosch station at 10 to the hour. Alternatively, it's a calming bicycle ride following the west then north banks of the Drongelens Canal (knooppunten 54-21-22-24-33). A cycle-bridge spans the canal just north of Kamp Vught.