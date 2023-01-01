Noordbrabants Museum

Housed in the 18th-century former governor's residence, this modern museum uses art and several immersive experiences to give interesting if sometimes confusingly disconnected overviews of Brabant's convoluted history.

Much more space is allocated to galleries of major, regularly changing art exhibitions, and there are always some elements from the excellent core collection featuring Brabantine artists from 1500 to the present.

Ten rather dark canvases by Vincent Van Gogh are much touted but more exciting are the underrated canvases of local impressionist Jan Sluiters (1881–1957). Corridors on either side of a central tree-shaded garden link to the Design Museum – combi-tickets are available (adult/student €15/7.50).