Textile Museum

Winner of the Netherlands' 2017 'museum of the year' award, this innovative place celebrates, and continues the production of, original textiles – an industry that was Tilburg's economic mainstay for at least a century. It's within a historic mill building 1.5km north of Tilburg Centraal.

You can admire early-20th-century spinning and weaving technology and watch working new machines creating cutting-edge art designs for fabrics that are sold in the popular museum shop.

Three other galleries back up the experience with changing, themed exhibitions looking at processes, fashions and/or international textile artists. There's a great library and a recommended cafe from which a glass elevator takes you up to a 3rd-floor viewing area with film-loops and views.

Bus 5 comes here from the centre three times an hour, passing De Pont en route.