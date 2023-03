Slowly turning around the Hasselt Rotonde, this lonely 'house' is actually a controversial artwork by architectural-sculptor John Körmeling.

Not everyone is happy with the installation which reputedly costs the city around €10,000 a year in running expenses. Driving to Efteling you'll see it from the windows of bus 300 but probably not for long enough to notice that it's on the move. It's around a 15-minute walk northwest of the Textile Museum.