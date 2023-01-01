Philips Museum

From Keith Richards' tape-recorder to a wide-screen projector that once won an Oscar, this engaging museum tells the extraordinary story of the light-bulb maker turned multinational electronics company who invented the CD and shaped a century of development in Eindhoven.

The collection of Philips' 20th-century consumer products is likely to be especially nostalgic for anyone in their 50s or over. The iPad-led 'augmented-reality' tour adds nine extra design-focused elements to a visit while youngsters are likely to appreciate the cooperative team-challenge discovery games.