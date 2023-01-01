This superb modern-art gallery uses elements of its rich collection (including originals by Picasso, Braque, Kandinsky and Léger) along with plenty of contemporary material to ask probing questions about the nature of art, its changing role and the space that contains it. The building itself is a dramatic architectural statement, the original castle-style 1936 gallery conjoined with a multilevel 2003 grey-stone addition that incorporates a weir of the Dommel river. The waterside cafe is worth a linger too.