If you find yourself in the Netherlands' fifth-biggest city it's probably for an international budget flight or to watch a football match at PSV's Philips Stadium. But Eindhoven is also a vibrant centre for creative design and post-industrial reinvention. OK, so visually the townscape has all the charm of Minsk on a bad hair day, but before rushing on, do at least consider visiting the fascinating Philips Museum, which tells the story of the global electronics company that essentially created modern Eindhoven. There's also a highly thought-provoking modern-art gallery and a UFO-shaped quirk of 1960s architecture.
From Keith Richards' tape-recorder to a wide-screen projector that once won an Oscar, this engaging museum tells the extraordinary story of the light-bulb…
This superb modern-art gallery uses elements of its rich collection (including originals by Picasso, Braque, Kandinsky and Léger) along with plenty of…
Like the Atomium to Brussels, the Evoluon is an icon of retro-futurist architecture. Built in 1966, it serves as both a science centre and…
