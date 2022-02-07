Eindhoven

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Waterfront buildings at Eindhoven city in the Netherlands.

©Juan Monte/EyeEm/Getty Images

Overview

If you find yourself in the Netherlands' fifth-biggest city it's probably for an international budget flight or to watch a football match at PSV's Philips Stadium. But Eindhoven is also a vibrant centre for creative design and post-industrial reinvention. OK, so visually the townscape has all the charm of Minsk on a bad hair day, but before rushing on, do at least consider visiting the fascinating Philips Museum, which tells the story of the global electronics company that essentially created modern Eindhoven. There's also a highly thought-provoking modern-art gallery and a UFO-shaped quirk of 1960s architecture.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Philips Museum

    Philips Museum

    Eindhoven

    From Keith Richards' tape-recorder to a wide-screen projector that once won an Oscar, this engaging museum tells the extraordinary story of the light-bulb…

  • Van Abbemuseum

    Van Abbemuseum

    Eindhoven

    This superb modern-art gallery uses elements of its rich collection (including originals by Picasso, Braque, Kandinsky and Léger) along with plenty of…

  • Evoluon

    Evoluon

    Eindhoven

    Like the Atomium to Brussels, the Evoluon is an icon of retro-futurist architecture. Built in 1966, it serves as both a science centre and…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Eindhoven

Budget Travel

The secret to getting the best airfare deals to these destinations in 2020

Dec 12, 2019 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Eindhoven with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Eindhoven