At the southern edge of Den Bosch's vast, triangular market square, the spired town hall was given its classical baroque appearance in 1670.

On the road behind the building's far less interesting south flank (Achter Het Stadhuis), a strip of apparently uninteresting black boarding is in fact the cover to a 'secret' stairway that leads down to one of the subterranean canals. The stairs are opened specially for wedding couples who exit from the Stadhuis' rear door to access their flower-filled wedding barge.