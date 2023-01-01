Is Efteling Europe's greatest theme park? The Dutch certainly think so. Their 'Disneyland' pulls in more than four million visitors annually and offers a great selection of enchanting fairy-tale themed entertainment, talking trees and water shows but also some of the craziest rollercoasters you're likely to ride, including the 360-degree screamer 'Baron', and in-the-dark sensory-overload 'Vogel Kock'.

Efteling is near the unassuming town of Kaatsheuvel. Buses 300 and 301 stop at Efteling between Tilburg (€3, 20 minutes) and Den Bosch (€4.90, 40 minutes), running several times an hour.