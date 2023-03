Hidden behind big wooden gates, one of Belgium’s loveliest begijnhoven loops round a long, narrow garden set with a grotto, church and religious statues. Founded before 1340, it features tile-roofed brick houses with lanterns and matching shutters, and beside a sheep-mown lawn area, the excellent Begijnhof Museum.

Turnhout’s last begijn died in 2002 but today's residents retain a close sense of community, exemplified by the terrace-fronted club-pub at the western end.