Speelkaartmuseum

Celebrating Turnhout’s role as one of the world’s largest producers of playing cards (1.3 million packs per day), this extensive museum displays a range of antique industrial printing machines used in card creation, including a vast steam-powered drive wheel.

The guillotine draws attention to French revolutionary times when anti-royalist sentiment went as far as to remove kings and queens from the pack. The newest exhibits show 21st-century technological advances including UV-sensitive inks for clarity in low light.