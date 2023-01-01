Museum Plantin-Moretus

The medieval building and 1622 courtyard garden alone would be worth a visit, but it's the world's oldest printing press, priceless manuscripts and original type sets that justify this museum's Unesco World Heritage status. It's been a museum since 1876 and its other great highlights include a 1640 library, a bookshop dating from 1700 and rooms lined with gilt leather.

The valuable painting collection includes work by Rubens, a family friend of Jan Moretus, and there are fascinating examples of Moretus-published books by Rubens’ brother Philip, illustrated by Pieter Paul.