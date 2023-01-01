Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekathedraal

Belgium’s finest Gothic cathedral was 169 years in the making (1352–1521). Wherever you wander in Antwerp, its gracious, 123m-high spire has a habit of popping unexpectedly into view and it rarely fails to prompt a gasp of awe. The sight is particularly well framed when looking up Pelgrimstraat in the afternoon light.

The cathedral’s imposing interior sports late-baroque decorations, including four early Rubens canvases and also, while the KMSKA gallery is closed, some of that collection's religious masterpieces. Guided tours at 11am (Monday to Saturday) and 2.15pm (daily) are available in Dutch year-round, but often in English too (2.15pm during the summer).