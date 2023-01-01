Presiding over the vast Grote Markt, the 1565 stadhuis has a palatial facade blending Flemish and Italian styles in an innovative departure from the standard Gothic architecture of its day.

Designed by Cornelius Floris De Vriendt, the commanding gable is topped by a gilded eagle and flanked by statues representing wisdom and justice. However, the frontage is likely to remain semi-hidden by scaffolding while undergoing a major restoration that eventually plans to make more of the building accessible to visitors and to add a new layer of transparency to the democratic processes that operate here.