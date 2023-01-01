St-Romboutskathedraal

This soaring, Gothic-vaulted cathedral features a 1723 monumental pulpit, a 1630 Van Dyck crucifixion scene in the south transept, and dozens more fine artworks below the stained-glasswork of the apse. But the most notable feature by far is the 15th-century tower, soaring 97m high and dominating the city skyline.

Climbing its 500-plus steps affords brilliant views but takes at least 40 minutes return, and capacity is limited to 25 people every 20 minutes. So during major holidays you might need to book ahead (through www.visitmechelen.be), though check the weather forecast first as the view platform is unsheltered. During the climb you'll see a human treadmill once used to bring up building materials, plus the impressive array of 49 bells that rings out across town during summertime hour-long carillon concerts.