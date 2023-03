In medieval times, abbots from wealthy monasteries would often travel to Mechelen to consult the primate (archbishop) and thus required city residences. Known as ‘refuges’, some of these residences became grand affairs. One such example is the beautiful, 1484 Tongerlo Refuge. Since 1889 it has been home to the tapestry makers and repairers De Wit Royal Manufacturers, who offer tours once a week.