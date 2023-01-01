Mechelen’s begijnhof is no longer walled but retains an area of flower-strung old-city lanes with plenty of charm. The junction of Schrijnstraat and Twaalf-Apostelenstraat is particularly attractive, while the pretty Hoviusstraat frames a startlingly discordant rear view of the old Brouwerij Het Anker.

At the heart of this area, the splendid Begijnhofkerk is a baroque masterpiece with a 'God the Father' relief atop the front gable, but its interior is closed for major restoration (planned reopening 2021).