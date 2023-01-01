Kazerne Dossin

The 18th-century Dossin Barracks were used by the Nazis as a WWII deportation centre. Some 25,834 victims (mainly Jewish, 352 Roma) were sent in 28 convoys to Poland where most were gassed at Birkenau or died at labour camps. Only 1400 returned. The barracks' east portal has been preserved as a hushed and haunting memorial of 'relics and faces'. For much more detail and context, cross the road to the Museum of Deportation & Resistance.

The Museum of Deportation & Resistance is in a suitably austere building designed by celebrated Belgian architect bOb Van Reeth. There are extra charges to visit temporary exhibitions.